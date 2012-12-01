A wave of apps like Wavii and Summly serve news on the go

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 30 Silicon Valley may believe
that mobile devices represent the future of information
technology, but they've yet to come up with a slick and
comprehensive way to read and process news.
A growing group of technology entrepreneurs hopes to change
that.
This week, Wavii, a start-up founded by a former Microsoft
Corp employee, Adrian Aoun, unveiled a free iPhone app
that filters news stories from around the world, crunches them
through a natural language processing algorithm and presents
them in five- or six-word summaries.
Over the past two years in Seattle, Aoun's team of two dozen
machine-learning experts secretly developed code that boils down
a news story into a basic subject-verb-object format, and draws
connections between disparate news stories.
"Our edge has always been the technology," Aoun said.
Wavii has been online for several months, and Aoun has
noticed that readers spend nine times longer browsing news
headlines in his rudimentary prototype smartphone app than on
his desktop website.
Wavii's app lets a user slice and dice a search into
something as specific as "employment change in the technology
sector," Aoun said.
Aoun's app pits his company against the likes of Summly, a
mobile news reader headed by Nick D'Aloisio, a 17-year-old who
is being backed by Li Ka-Shing, the Hong Kong billionaire; Yoko
Ono, the widow of Beatle John Lennon; and a host of more
traditional Silicon Valley investors.
"I use a lot of news aggregators, I use Facebook, I use
Twitter" to find news articles, D'Aloisio told Reuters last
month, when he launched Summly. Still, the actual article "is
hard to consume. It took effort to read."
Summly, also free, features a gauzy, design-rich interface
in the iPhone version of the app that summarizes stories with
several-paragraph-long blurbs that fit on one iPhone screen.
Hailed in the UK as a "boy genius," D'Aloisio has been
featured in Forbes Magazine and on the BBC and moves almost as
quickly as he speaks, trotting around the world with a pair of
orange headphones around his neck. He came up with the idea for
the app when he felt he didn't have time to consume long-form
news articles while on the move.
"The way it's shown on the phone, it's daunting," he said.
"It's 10 pages I have to flip through. Who's actually sitting
there on their iPhone really wanting to read an in-depth
1,500-word article?"
Other app-makers have left alone news copy but have tinkered
with how stories are laid out. One example is Flipboard, a
tablet app that spreads stories like a magazine across a tablet
screen.
Aoun said the market for mobile news reader apps has grown
more competitive in recent years, but few of them have truly
caught on with consumers.
"We're getting close to figuring out the formula," he said.