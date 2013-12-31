Snapchat, Vine among top smartphone apps of 2013

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 31 Snapchat, Vine, and Candy Crush
Saga earned coveted spots on smartphones this year, making them
among the most downloaded apps of the year.
There are more than a million apps on Apple Inc's
App Store and Google Inc's Play store, the two dominant
marketplaces for apps, which see billions of downloads each
year.
This year, the most downloaded apps were new takes on
communication, gaming, and entertainment, according to mobile
app experts.
"2013 was a really interesting year in terms of maturation,
milestones and new trends," said Craig Palli, chief strategy
officer at Fiksu, a mobile marketing company based in Boston.
"The most downloaded apps were in familiar categories, but
offered new twists," he added.
While old favorites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- available for iPhone, Android and other devices - continued to
be popular ways of communicating with friends, Snapchat eclipsed
them in downloads in 2013, becoming the sixth most downloaded
free app of the year on the App Store, according to Apple.
"Snapchat went from being a niche app to achieving much more
critical mass, so much so that Facebook was reportedly willing
to spend billions of dollars to acquire the company," said
Palli.
With Snapchat, users can send photos and videos that
disappear shortly after they are viewed.
Launched in 2011, the app's user base continued to grow
rapidly in 2013, with over 13 million people using the app in
October, according to the lastest available estimates from
global information and measurement company Nielsen. In December
alone, over 400 million pieces of content were shared through
the app, according to Snapchat, based in Venice, CA.
Vine, a video sharing app released earlier this year by
microblogging company Twitter Inc, was the fourth most
downloaded free app in 2013. The app, for iPhone, Android and
other devices, allows users to share videos under six seconds in
length. Nielsen estimates over 6 million people in the US were
using the app in October of this year.
Snapchat and Vine fall into a category that mobile analytics
firm Flurry calls camera-enhanced messaging, which they said
grew eightfold in 2013.
"The communications category underwent phenomenal growth
this year. Messaging apps like Snapchat, Line, Kakao (KakaoTalk)
and WeChat are all exploding and becoming bigger than the
carriers in their home countries in terms of users," said Simon
Khalaf, chief executive of San Francisco-based company Flurry.
CRUSHING SAGA
Games were another popular category, with Candy Crush Saga
for iPhone, Android and Kindle Fire securing its position as the
top downloaded free app, and as the top revenue grossing app. It
has been downloaded over 500 million times since its launch last
year, according to its creator King, based in the UK. Nielsen
estimates that over 20 million people in the US were playing the
game in October of this year.
In the entertainment category, Pandora continued to be the
leading way to stream music and was the ninth most downloaded,
and third top grossing, app in 2013.
"Clearly the device has swallowed radio," said Palli.
"Despite the new entrants, Pandora remains the dominant player
in the space," he added.
But the biggest trend of 2013, according to Palli, is the
emergence of apps as a way to control companion devices, which
he believes will continue to grow in 2014.
On Christmas Day, apps that pair with devices were among
some of the top downloaded apps on the App Store.
The Fitbit app, for iPhone and Android, pairs with an
electronic wristband to track metrics such as steps taken,
distance traveled, and calories burned. It was the 16th most
downloaded app on Dec. 25, according to Palli, who monitored the
Apple rankings.
Other apps that pair with devices, such as Chromecast, UP by
Jawbone, and GoPro were also among the top downloads that day.
Khalaf predicts that apps for televisions will be the trend
to watch for 2014.
"I think 2014 could be the year the TV industry gets
disrupted by mobile," said Khalaf.
"If you think about it, every American spends $100+ dollars
per month on a service that is not personalized and not mobile.
It's an area that's ripe for disruption and I think someone will
come up with new content, maybe a new device and more
importantly a better business model."