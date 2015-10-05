UPDATE 2-APR Energy in buyout talks with largest shareholder

* Co in buyout talks with three-company consortium
* Co hit by contract terminations in Libya, Yemen
* Shares jump as much as 90 pct, top gainer on LSE
By Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 5 Power plant supplier APR Energy Plc
is in talks to be bought out by a consortium that
includes its largest shareholder after a year dogged by the loss
of projects in war-torn regions.
APR's London-listed shares rose as much as 90 percent on
Monday after the company revealed talks with a group comprising
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, ACON Investments LLC
and Albright Capital Management LLC.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to cover
electricity shortfalls, had a market value of about 88 million
pounds ($134 million) based on the roughly 94 million shares it
had outstanding as of Friday's close.
Demand for temporary energy has risen in developing markets
where utilities have been unable to keep pace with rapid
economic growth, creating business for APR as well as larger
rival Aggreko Plc.
But APR's particular focus on emerging markets has also left
it exposed to conflict and political tension. The collapse of a
major contract in Libya preceded the company's exit from Yemen
in April, due to fighting there.
The suspension of its Libyan contract - the company's
largest ever, accounting for more than a third of its revenue
last year - pushed APR to the brink of breaching its debt
covenants.
The company managed to secure a renegotiation on its credit
facility in April, thus avoiding a breach. Its lenders have
granted a one-month extension of its next covenant testing date
of Sept. 30.
Jacksonville, Florida-based APR said there was no certainty
that any firm offer would be made by the consortium. It declined
to comment further.
Fairfax Financial held an 18.3 percent stake in APR as of
March 18, according to APR's 2014 annual report.
Fairfax, ACON and Albright were not immediately available
for comment outside regular business hours in North America.
APR's stock has fallen about 83 percent in the 12 months to
Friday's close. At 1215 GMT on Monday, it was trading at 163.5
pence, up 74 percent.
($1 = 0.6576 pounds)
