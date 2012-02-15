UPDATE 1-Sandoz buys German rights to Apricus' sex drug

* Sandoz to pay up to 21 million euros, plus royalties
* Apricus shares up 4 pct
Feb 15 Apricus Biosciences Inc
said its unit NexMed licensed the German marketing rights to its
erectile dysfunction drug to Novartis AG's Sandoz unit
for up to 21 million euros ($27.4 million) and royalties.
Apricus said it will receive double digit royalties on
sales of Vitaros, apart from the upfront and milestone payments.
Apricus' drug Vitaros is approved in Canada and the
specialty pharmaceutical company has also filed for marketing
approval in the United States.
The San Diego, California-based Apricus, had already
licensed the Canadian marketing rights of Vitaros to Abbott
Laboratories in January and the Italian marketing rights
to Bracco SpA in 2010.
Apricus shares were up 5 percent at $3.59 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.