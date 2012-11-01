AptarGroup's profit falls; sees weak 4th qtr

BRIEF-Denbury CEO says expanding Bell Creek project in 2017
* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit
Nov 1 Packaging products maker AptarGroup Inc posted lower quarterly results, hurt by a strong dollar and soft demand for its products, and the company forecast a weak fourth-quarter profit.
Aptar forecast earnings of 53 cents to 58 cents per share for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting a profit of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's third-quarter profit fell to $42.1 million, or 62 cents per share, from $49.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to $589.6 million.
Shares of the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company closed up 4 percent at $53.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
