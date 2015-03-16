版本:
Australia's APX upgrades trading platform with Nasdaq technology

March 15 Asia Pacific Stock Exchange (APX)said it upgraded its APeX trading platform with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's X-stream Trading technology as well as Genium FIX.

APX said the upgrade will help it increase its footprint in the Asian and Australian markets, establishing the exchange as a competitive, alternative Australian listing and trading venue.

"With their go-live, they are well on their way to creating a powerful bridge for capital between China and Australia on a global scale," said Robert Frojd, Managing Director and Regional Manager, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, Nasdaq.

APX is a securities exchange based in Sydney, Australia. It was launched last year and offers Chinese market participants an alternative to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
