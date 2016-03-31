U.S. environmental groups sue to overturn GMO salmon approval

| CHICAGO, March 31
CHICAGO, March 31 U.S. health regulators are
facing a lawsuit from a coalition of environmental organizations
seeking to overturn the government's landmark approval of a type
of genetically engineered salmon to be farmed for human
consumption.
The Center for Food Safety, Food and Water Watch, Friends of
the Earth and other groups allege in the lawsuit, filed on
Wednesday, that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to
consider all of the environmental risks of the fish, made by
Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies.
Government officials also cleared the product without having
the proper authority to regulate genetically engineered animals
produced for food, according to the complaint.
The FDA approved the salmon in November after a 20-year
review in the first such approval for an animal whose DNA has
been scientifically modified. An agency policy analyst said at
the time that officials had wanted "to get everything right" and
offer many opportunities for public comment because the approval
was the first of its kind.
AquaBounty has said its salmon can grow to market size in
half the time of conventional salmon, saving time and resources.
However, the FDA approval process included "an extremely
limited environmental assessment" that did not fully evaluate
the potential for AquaBounty salmon to escape from the
facilities where they are grown, among other risks, according to
the lawsuit.
The legal challenge comes as the U.S. food industry is
facing increased pressure from consumers to provide more
information about the use of genetically engineered ingredients.
General Mills Inc and other major food companies are
rolling out new disclosures on products to comply with a Vermont
law that will require labels on foods made with genetically
modified organisms, or GMOs.
Environmental activists worry the government's approval of
AquaBounty salmon will serve as a precedent for other
genetically engineered food animals.
Their lawsuit seeks to prohibit the FDA from taking further
action on the fish or any other genetically engineered animal
for human consumption until Congress grants an agency clear
authority over such products.
The Center for Food Safety and Earthjustice are legal
counsel in the case, jointly representing the coalition of
organizations.
They sued the FDA and its commissioner, along with the U.S.
Fish and Wildlife Service and the secretary of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
The case is Institute for Fisheries Resources et al v Sylvia
Mathews Burwell et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 16-cv-01574.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Pullin)