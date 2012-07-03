UPDATE 1-Aquila says HudBay suspends work at Michigan project

July 3 Aquila Resources Inc said joint
venture partner HudBay Minerals Inc has decided to
suspend development activities at the Back Forty zinc project in
Michigan due to its capital commitments to other development
projects.
Base metal miner HudBay, which traces its roots back more
than 80 years to the Flin Flon mine in northern Manitoba, has
been looking to expand its asset base in Peru.
Aquila owns 49 percent interest in the advanced stage
exploration gold-zinc project, while HudBay holds the rest.
"The Back Forty project is in the final phases of permit
preparation and remains a highly prospective development
prospect," said Aquila CEO Tom Quigley.
The estimated production rate at Back Forty is 3,150 tonnes
per day and the mine is expected to have a life of 8 to 10
years, according to HudBay's website.
HudBay is also terminating the strategic exploration
alliance with Aquila.
Shares of Aquila closed at 24 Canadian cents on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, HudBay shares closed at C$7.85.