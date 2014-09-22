版本:
BRIEF-U.S. jury weighing Arab Bank liability for transactions linked to Hamas reaches verdict

Sept 22 Arab Bank PLC : * U.S. jury weighing whether to hold Arab Bank plc liable for

providing material support to hamas has reached verdict -- judge
