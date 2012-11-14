版本:
Arab League to meet on Gaza attack on Saturday - League official

CAIRO Nov 14 Arab foreign ministers will meet on Saturday at the Cairo-based Arab League to discuss the Israeli attack on Gaza, Deputy Arab League chief Ahmed Ben Helli told Reuters.

"The Arab League called on Arab foreign ministers to hold a meeting in Cairo this Saturday to investigate the Israeli assault on Gaza strip," Ben Helli told Reuters. His comments were also carried by Egypt's news agency MENA.

