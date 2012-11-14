版本:
中国
2012年 11月 15日

Arab League to hold meeting on Gaza - diplomat

CAIRO Nov 14 The Cairo-based Arab League will discuss the Israeli attack on Gaza at a special meeting to be held either on Thursday or Saturday, a senior League diplomat told Reuters.

"We are working to gather the Arab states' permanent representatives in the Arab League to hold an urgent meeting...that could either be Thursday or Saturday," Lebanon representative in the League, Khaled Ziadeh told Reuters.

