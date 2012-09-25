版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades APICORP to Aa3, outlook stable

Sept 25 Arab Petroleum Investments Corp : * Moody's upgrades apicorp to aa3, outlook stable * Rpt-moody's upgrades apicorp to aa3, outlook stable

