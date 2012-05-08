版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-NBK Capital cuts Arabtec price target

May 8 Arabtec Holding PJSC : * NBK Capital cuts Arabtec price target to 1.75 dirhams from 1.84 dirhams; rating sell

