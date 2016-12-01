Aradigm posts mixed late-stage data on inhaled antibiotic

Dec 1 Aradigm Corp reported mixed data
on its inhaled antibiotic for an incurable rare disease
associated with chronic lung infections from two late-stage
trials.
The company's shares tumbled 21.7 percent to $4.10 in light
premarket trading on Thursday.
The once-a-day formulation, Pulmaquin, is being tested in
patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (non-CF BE) who
have chronic lung infections with the bacteria P. aeruginosa.
The severe, chronic disease, which is characterized by
abnormal dilatation of the bronchi and bronchioles, has no drug
approved for it so far.
Pulmaquin was tested in two similar late-stage trials. In
ORBIT-4 the treatment showed statistically significant benefits
than a placebo. In ORBIT-3, Pulmaquin did not show a
statistically significant benefit, although it did outperform
the placebo.
