U.S. approves Aralez pill for heart patients; stock jumps

Sept 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday approved a pill that combines aspirin and the
acid-fighting drug omeprazole to guard against gastric ulcers in
patients who require daily aspirin.
The pill, Yosprala, was developed by Canada-based Aralez
Pharmaceuticals Inc , whose shares rose nearly 10
percent on the news.
Yosprala is designed to protect against gastrointestinal
side effects, including stomach bleeding, that can occur in some
patients who take daily aspirin.
Daily aspirin therapy is a standard treatment for patients
who have had a heart attack to reduce the risk of a second heart
attack. About 200,000 Americans a year who have one heart attack
go on to have a second.
Yosprala combines aspirin and omeprazole in a way that
releases the omeprazole first to protect the stomach. The
aspirin is then slowly released into what the company describes
as a "gastroprotective zone," thus reducing the risk of stomach
ulcers.
In an interview, Aralez's chief executive, Adrian Adams,
said the out-of-pocket cost to patients would be less than $1 a
day. He said the company is "very conscious" of the controversy
surrounding high pricing of older drugs.
Adams said the price of Yosprala to patients will be
equivalent to what they would pay to buy the products separately
over the counter. He said he expects the drug to generate peak
sales of about $200 million a year.
In theory, a patient could buy over-the-counter omeprazole
and aspirin and take them together, but Adams said in order for
the omeprazole to be protective, it would have to be taken half
an hour to an hour before the aspirin, an inconvenient and
haphazard regimen that is avoided with Yosprala.
The company said it is expanding its U.S. sales force to 110
from 85 this month and plans the first promotional launch of the
drug in the first week in October.
The company's shares rose 55 cents, or 9.9 percent, to $6.00
in morning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)