Saudi Aramco-Dow JV confirms financing signed for $19 bln petchem project

DUBAI, June 17 Sadara Chemical Co, a joint
venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical
, confirmed on Monday that it had signed loan facilities
to support the construction of a $19.3 billion petrochemical
complex.
Loan agreements worth 39.375 billion riyals ($10.5 billion)
were signed on Sunday with local and foreign banks, Export
Development Bank Canada, Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi
Public Investment Fund and export credit agencies, the statement
to the Saudi stock exchange said.
The loans will run until June 30, 2025, with the first
drawdown of funds expected in the third quarter of 2013. Added
to a 7.5 billion riyal sukuk (Islamic bond) sold at the
beginning of April, the total financing package for the plant
totalled 46.88 billion riyals, the statement added.
Reuters reported on Sunday that loan agreements had been
signed for a financing package worth around $12.5 billion,
citing banking sources.
The facility, located at Jubail Industrial City in Saudi
Arabia's Eastern Province, will be the world's largest chemical
complex ever built in a single phase. It will produce over 3
million tonnes of petrochemicals a year when completed in 2016.