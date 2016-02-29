Saudi Aramco sets Mar propane price at $290/T - statement

BRIEF-Sea-Land Chemical Co. expands relationship with Ingevity
* Ingevity Corp says effective January 1, 2017, Ingevity announced expansion of Sea-Land Chemical Co. distribution territory
DUBAI Feb 29 State-run Saudi Aramco SDABO.UL has set its March contract price for propane at $290 per tonne, up from $285 in February, it said on Monday.
The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced. Saudi Aramco's contract prices for propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars were set as follows:
Product Mar Feb Change
Propane $290 $285 +$5
Butane $320 $315 +$5 (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Ingevity Corp says effective January 1, 2017, Ingevity announced expansion of Sea-Land Chemical Co. distribution territory
BERLIN, Jan 18 Goldman Sachs is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest