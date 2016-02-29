Saudi Aramco sets Mar propane price at $290/T - statement

DUBAI Feb 29 State-run Saudi Aramco SDABO.UL has set its March contract price for propane at $290 per tonne, up from $285 in February, it said on Monday.

The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced. Saudi Aramco's contract prices for propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars were set as follows:

Product Mar Feb Change

Propane $290 $285 +$5

Butane $320 $315 +$5