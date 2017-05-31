UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco signs deals to build Gulf's biggest shipyard

* Bahri, Lamprell, Hyundai Heavy are partners
* Expected to cost $5.2 billion
* To build "significant number" of VLCCs
* Production from 2019, full capacity by 2022
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 31 Saudi Aramco plans
to build the Gulf's largest shipyard through a joint venture
with three companies that it announced on Wednesday, a $5.2
billion project aimed at helping reduce the economy's reliance
on oil.
Low oil prices have drastically slowed Saudi Arabia's
economy so it is trying to create manufacturing jobs and produce
goods and services which traditionally it has imported.
Its strategy is to use large amounts of government money and
the procurement budgets of big state-run enterprises, such as
national oil firm Aramco, to attract foreign expertise to
develop strategic industries.
Aramco said it had signed a shareholder agreement with
National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), a
state-controlled firm which ships oil for Aramco, London-listed
United Arab Emirates engineering firm Lamprell Plc, and
South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
The 4.3 square kilometre (1.7 square mile) shipyard will be
located at Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia's east coast.
"The directors expect that the Maritime Yard will be the
largest in the Arabian Gulf in terms of production capacity and
scale," Lamprell said in a statement.
Major production is expected to start in 2019 with the yard
hitting full capacity by 2022.
It will be able to work on four offshore rigs and over 40
vessels a year including three very large crude carriers
(VLCCs), Aramco said.
The government will cover about $3.5 billion of the total
cost, with the remainder funded by the joint venture, said
Lamprell, which will invest up to $140 million and own 20
percent of the venture.
Aramco will own 50.1 percent, investing as much as $351
million.
Bahri will invest up to $139 million for a 19.9 percent
stake and Hyundai up to $70 million for 10 percent. The
government's Saudi Industrial Development Fund has agreed to
provide a debt facility worth about $1 billion.
As part of the deal, Saudi Aramco's parent firm will buy 20
jack-up drilling rigs as well as offshore support vessels and
services from the joint venture, Lamprell said.
Lamprell shares jumped 13 percent after the announcement.
Bahri will buy at least 75 percent of its commercial vessel
requirements over 10 years from the venture - a minimum of 52
commercial vessels including a "significant number" of VLCCs,
Lamprell said.
U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott
International has said it will build a fabrication yard
at the Ras Al Khair complex and move some of its operations
gradually from Dubai to Ras Al Khair by the mid-2020s.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)