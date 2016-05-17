U.S. FDA approves first appetite-stimulating drug for dogs

May 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the first drug to stimulate appetite in dogs, Aratana
Therapeutics Inc, which developed the treatment, said
on Tuesday.
The drug, Entyce, is a flavored oral liquid that works by
mimicking ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and will be launched by
February 2017, the company said.
Nearly 10 million dogs suffer from a lack of appetite, Chief
Executive Steven Peter said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Aratana secured regulatory approval for
Galliprant, a therapeutic designed to control pain and
inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs.
The company's drug pipeline includes a string of
experimental drugs for pets, with serious medical conditions
such as cancer, viral diseases and allergies.
The Kansas City-based company's shares were trading up about
10 percent at $6.68 after the bell.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)