版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics announces positive top-line results from AT-001 dose-ranging field study

Nov 20 Aratana Therapeutics Inc : * Announces positive top-line results from AT-001 dose-ranging field study in

client-owned dogs with osteoarthritis * Dogs getting AT-001 demonstrated improvements in pain assessment scores that

were statistically significant versus placebo at once-daily dose * Says expects to move AT-001 forward into the pivotal field effectiveness

study in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐