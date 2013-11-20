BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics announces positive top-line results from AT-001 dose-ranging field study

Nov 20 Aratana Therapeutics Inc : * Announces positive top-line results from AT-001 dose-ranging field study in

client-owned dogs with osteoarthritis * Dogs getting AT-001 demonstrated improvements in pain assessment scores that

were statistically significant versus placebo at once-daily dose * Says expects to move AT-001 forward into the pivotal field effectiveness

study in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage