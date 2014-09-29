版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 14:54 BJT

BRIEF-ARBB AG says EGM approves liquidation

Sept 29ARBB AG :

* Said on Sunday it had unanimously approved liquidation of the company at Extraordinary General Meeting on Sept. 26

* Said attendance was at 26.28pct

