COMPLY-Arbitrator bias claims prolong pain of disputes

May 31 Judging by a flurry of recent court
cases, you might think that securities arbitrators are biased.
Arbitrators - who typically hear the cases of brokerage
customers and employees against firms - are supposed to be
impartial. The decisions they make are usually binding. Proving
bias is one of the few ways that arbitration parties can
overturn rulings in their cases.
Several recent cases allege wrongdoing by arbitrators -
mainly failure to disclose potential conflicts of interest -
swayed a panel's decision.
Among them: A Merrill Lynch unit is arguing the point to
overturn a $64 million ruling last year in a hedge fund's favor.
Morgan Keegan also alleges bias as a reason to overturn a 2009
award of $1.5 million to former professional basketball star
Horace Grant. Both cases are still pending in appeals courts.
Bias claims against an arbitrator whose lawyer husband had
successfully sued Merrill in the past are also the lynchpin in a
high stakes fight by Merrill Lynch against two former brokers
who won $10 million in a deferred compensation case decided by a
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority panel. The brokerage
faces 1,000 or more similar cases from former brokers who say
they were denied compensation they were owed.
Very few bias cases are ultimately successful. Judges are
usually reluctant to throw out arbitration awards because they
are supposed to be binding. Federal law, however, allows them to
do so in limited circumstances, including when arbitrators are
biased or misapply the law.
A California state judge, in a rare move last year, threw
out an $11.6 million award in favor of actor Larry Hagman after
Citigroup, which originally lost the arbitration, claimed
arbitrator bias. The parties eventually settled.
The relentless claims of arbitrator bias are disconcerting
to many brokers and investors, who are typically required to
resolve their legal disputes against brokerages before a FINRA
arbitration panel. That process alone can take around two years
and cost thousands of dollars. Bias claims often mean enduring
more lengthy court proceedings that further delay award
payments.
SCREENING IT
FINRA's screening process and rules require arbitrators to
make extensive disclosures about potential conflicts of interest
- from involvement in prior lawsuits to the location of their
bank accounts.
Despite a litany of questions in FINRA's 52-page arbitrator
application packet, including whether a family member's employer
has ties to the securities industry, some arbitrator candidates
may not mention every relevant detail.
The omissions are not always intentional: a spouse's
short-term relationship with an expert witness 20 years ago, for
example, could be easy to overlook or simply forget.
"Anytime someone is judging someone else, you always have
that potential problem (of bias)," said Constantine Katsoris, a
professor at Fordham University School of Law in New York. Some
judges and jurors in courts are also prone to bias, said
Katsoris, an arbitrator for 40 years.
But pointing out a prejudice may not be enough to convince a
court to overturn an arbitration award, Katsoris said.
New York State Supreme Court Judge Barbara Kapnick made a
similar point last month in a suit against a Raymond James &
Associates Inc unit. The customer wanted an emergency order to
stop his arbitration case after learning arbitrators made
disparaging remarks about his lawyer in a private conversation
that had been accidentally taped.
Kapnick dismissed the case for procedural reasons, but also
expressed skepticism that the arbitrators were biased against
the customer. They "were not complimentary" to the lawyer, she
said during a hearing. But Kapnick likened the conversation to
those she regularly has with her law clerks.
The investor's lawyer did not return calls requesting a
comment. A Raymond James spokeswoman declined to comment.
STEMMING THE TIDE
FINRA has several initiatives designed to make its pool of
nearly 6,500 arbitrators aware of their disclosure obligations.
Arbitrators must sign an oath swearing they do not have any
conflicts and answer a round of questions meant to determine
whether they know anything about the case, among other things,
s ai d Linda Fienberg, president of FINRA's dispute resolution
unit. She declined to comment specifically on any pending bias
claims involving FINRA arbitrators.
Frequent e-mail reminders about disclosure are also sent to
arbitrators, Fienberg said.
There are several opportunities for a party in a dispute to
ask for removal of an arbitrator before a case is heard, or at
least request more clarity about their disclosures.
Parties can, in most cases, strike up to 12 candidates -
four for each of the three arbitrator slots that are often on a
panel. Lawyers can do their own research on the candidates, and
in addition to disclosures they receive, they can submit
questions to FINRA for arbitrators to answer. They can also
question arbitrators directly during a conference call before
the hearing.
But these provisions have not stemmed the tide of bias
claims.
"You can't stop the allegations. You'll never stop it
because it's the only avenue for appeal," said one arbitrator,
who did not want to be identified.