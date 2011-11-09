UPDATE 1-Westhouse to buy Arbuthnot's investment banking arm

(Adds details)

Nov 9 British stockbroking group Westhouse Holdings Plc said it would buy the investment banking unit of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc for an undisclosed sum to take advantage of a potential consolidation in the corporate broking market.

Westhouse, which had seen a growth in the number of its corporate clients since end-June, said it expected the deal to further enhance its clientele.

"It is clear that there is overcapacity in the small to medium sized company corporate broking and advisory market and that, as a result, consolidation is a strategic opportunity," Westhouse Chairman Garth Milne said in a statement.

Last month, Arbuthnot Banking, valued at 50 million pounds, had said it would float its Secure Trust Bank division on London's junior market AIM, as part of plans to develop its business and compete with Britain's major lenders in the wake of the financial crisis.

Westhouse shares, which have lost a quarter of their value over the last three months, were indicated up 2 percent at 48.5 pence at 0745 GMT. The stock closed at 47.5 pence on Tuesday valuing the company at about 6 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)