U.S. safety regulators probing airbags from ARC Automotive

July 14 U.S. safety regulators said they were
investigating airbag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc for
rupture, the second company to be probed for defective airbags
after Japan's Takata Corp.
The ARC probe will cover airbags in about 420,000 Fiat
Chrysler Town and Country minivans from model year 2002, and
70,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from model year 2004, the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in
documents posted on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/L6b9wg)
ARC Automotive had no immediate comment.
"We are fully cooperating with the NHTSA investigation and
we no longer use that inflator," Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric
Mayne told Reuters.
The investigation comes nearly two months after Takata
doubled a recall of potentially deadly airbags to nearly 34
million vehicles, making it the largest automotive recall in
American history.
The safety agency said it received two complaints involving
ARC inflators, the first in December about a 2009 incident and
the second in June.
The agency said there were two known injuries related to the
incidents, but no known fatalities.
"At the present time it is unknown if there is a common root
cause in these incidents," the NHTSA said.
"(The agency) is opening this investigation in order to
collect all known facts from the involved suppliers and vehicle
manufacturers."
