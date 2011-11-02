UPDATE 1-ARC Resources Q3 profit rises

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Canadian oil and gas company ARC Resources Ltd posted higher quarterly profit, helped by higher oil production and forecast a strong fourth quarter.
For the third quarter, the company earned C$120.8 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$90.3 million, or 34 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Funds from operations rose 27 percent to C$213.5 million.
The company also raised its capital expenditure for 2012 by 4 percent to C$760 million.
For the fourth quarter, ARC expects exit production volumes for 2011 to be greater than 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day(boepd).
The company also expects full-year 2011 production volumes to average 82,000 - 83,000 boepd.
Shares of the company closed at C$24.89 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.