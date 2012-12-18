版本:
Mexico's Arca says buys snack firms in U.S., Ecuador

MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Monday that it had acquired two snack food companies, Pennsylvania-based Wise Foods and Ecuador's Industrias Alimenticias Ecuatorianas.

Wise Foods was purchased from New York-based private investment firm Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, Arca said in a statement, adding that it would not disclose the terms of either transaction.

Arca said the incorporation of the two companies into its current snack food business would result in $400 million in net sales in 2013.

The purchase of Wise Foods is subject to regulatory approval, but the company said it expected to quickly receive permission.

