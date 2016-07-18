Profit at Mexico's Arca drops 9.2 pct in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental on Monday reported a 9.2 percent drop in net profit during the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted a net profit of 2.001 billion pesos ($109.6 million) in the April-June period, down from 2.203 billion pesos in the same quarter in 2015, the company said in a statement.

Revenue rose 27.9 percent to 23.07 billion pesos in the second quarter.

($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end June) (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)