Mexico bottler Arca posts 29 pct drop in Q4 profit

* Earnings fall to 1.048 billion pesos on higher costs

* Revenues rise 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos

Feb 19 Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 29 percent, hit by higher administrative costs.

Arca earned 1.048 billion pesos ($81.4 million) in the October-December period, down from 1.471 billion in the same quarter of 2011, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company, one of the world's largest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co sodas, said administrative costs rose 11 percent.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos from 13.2 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
