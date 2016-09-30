Arca says Coke's United no longer part of possible U.S. bottling deal

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental said on Friday that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will not longer form part of a previously announced intention to sign a deal to operate the Coca-Cola bottling franchise in parts of the United States.

Arca said it was still working with the Coca-Cola Company to come to an agreement for southwestern United States, including Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. (Reporting by Christine Murray)