Arca says Coke's United no longer part of possible U.S. bottling deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental said on Friday that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will not longer form part of a previously announced intention to sign a deal to operate the Coca-Cola bottling franchise in parts of the United States.
Arca said it was still working with the Coca-Cola Company to come to an agreement for southwestern United States, including Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.