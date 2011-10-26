Mexico's Arca Continental results rise after merger

* Q3 revenue up 89 pct from yr earlier quarter
* Q3 profit up 49 pct at 1.453 bln pesos
* Q3 pro forma profit down 1.3 pct
Oct 26 Mexican bottling company Arca
Continental (AC.MX) reported on Wednesday a jump in
third-quarter revenue, helped by added sales from its
assimilation of Coke bottler Grupo Continental in June.
Arca Continental said its sales climbed 89 percent from a
year before, when it reported as Arca. The company's
third-quarter profit rose 49 percent from the year-earlier
quarter to 1.453 billion pesos ($104.7 million).
But the second-largest Coke bottler in Latin America said
on a pro forma basis -- including Continental's results from
2010 -- third-quarter profit would have fallen 1.3 percent from
1.471 billion pesos a year earlier.
On the same basis, revenue would have climbed 14.8 percent
to 13.442 billion pesos.
Arca Continental shares were about flat at 60.40 pesos in
local trading.
Larger rival Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOFL.MX) (KOF.N) is expected
to report third-quarter results on Thursday.
($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)