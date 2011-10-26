Mexico's Arca Continental results rise after merger

* Q3 revenue up 89 pct from yr earlier quarter

* Q3 profit up 49 pct at 1.453 bln pesos

* Q3 pro forma profit down 1.3 pct

Oct 26 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental (AC.MX) reported on Wednesday a jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by added sales from its assimilation of Coke bottler Grupo Continental in June.

Arca Continental said its sales climbed 89 percent from a year before, when it reported as Arca. The company's third-quarter profit rose 49 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 1.453 billion pesos ($104.7 million).

But the second-largest Coke bottler in Latin America said on a pro forma basis -- including Continental's results from 2010 -- third-quarter profit would have fallen 1.3 percent from 1.471 billion pesos a year earlier.

On the same basis, revenue would have climbed 14.8 percent to 13.442 billion pesos.

Arca Continental shares were about flat at 60.40 pesos in local trading.

Larger rival Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOFL.MX) (KOF.N) is expected to report third-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)