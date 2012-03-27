UPDATE 1-US antitrust regulators allow Humana to buy Arcadian Mgmt

* Arcadian divestitures required in parts of five states
* Humana seeking to expand its private Medicare alternative
* Humana says deal likely to close soon
WASHINGTON, March 27 Health insurer Humana Inc
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy California-based
Arcadian Management Services on condition that it sell
Arcadian's Medicare Advantage business in parts of five states,
the Justice Department said on Tuesday
Humana announced in August that it would buy Arcadian, a
health maintenance organization with 64,000 members in 15
states, for an undisclosed sum to expand its Medicare Advantage
business. Medicare Advantage is a privately provided alternative
to Medicare.
In order to complete the deal, the Justice Department is
requiring Humana to sell Arcadian's Medicare Advantage business
in 51 counties or parishes in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana,
Oklahoma and Texas. There are about 71,000 people in Medicare
Advantage plans in those areas, the department said.
"These divestitures preserve competition so that Medicare
beneficiaries, primarily senior citizens in Arizona, Arkansas,
Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, benefit from lower prices, better
quality services and more innovative products," said Acting
Assistant Attorney General Sharis Pozen, who heads the Justice
Department's Antitrust Division.
Humana estimated that the divestitures would mean that the
companies would lose about 13,000 Medicare Advantage customers.
"Humana is moving forward with the Arcadian acquisition and
anticipates the deal will close soon," said spokesman Mitchell
Lubitz in an email.
Analyst Peter Costa of Wells Fargo Securities Equity
Research estimated that Humana and Arcadian have 2.3 million
Medicare Advantage members combined.
Costa said he believed the original deal was worth less than
$200 million. "We believe it could be adjusted even lower
depending on the success of the divestitures," he said.
The Justice Department reviews some mergers to ensure that
they comply with antitrust law.
In 2010, Humana reported revenue of $33.6 billion. Arcadian
had revenue of $622 million in 2010.