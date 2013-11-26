BRIEF-Arcadis wins U.S. federal contract worth $32 mln

BRIEF-Symetis, Boston Scientific reach $435 mln purchase agreement
* Symetis and Boston Scientific reach USD 435 million purchase agreement
AMSTERDAM Nov 26 Arcadis NV : * Says Arcadis wins multi-million dollar U.S. federal contract to restore
tyndall air force base * Says control price of approximately $32 million.
* Symetis and Boston Scientific reach USD 435 million purchase agreement
* Fluor - currently party to 2 subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric Co to manage construction, construction workforce at nuclear power plant projects
* Shikun & Binui announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016