版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Arcadis wins U.S. federal contract worth $32 mln

AMSTERDAM Nov 26 Arcadis NV : * Says Arcadis wins multi-million dollar U.S. federal contract to restore

tyndall air force base * Says control price of approximately $32 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐