CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dutch Arcadis to help Sandy recovery effort

(Corrects spelling, references to Newtown)

* Gross revenue rises 30 percent in Q3

* EBITA up 35 percent

* Net income from operations increased 46 percent

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 Dutch engineering consultancy Arcadis has been contracted to repair two major water-processing plants in New York that were damaged by storm Sandy, the company's top executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Chief Executive Neil McArthur said Arcadis was evaluating damage at the Nassau County and Newtown Creek water treatment facilities.

It was still unclear how much it would cost to get the plants back to full operating capacity after being flooded this week.

"We are responding very rapidly to the immediate request of the local authorities. Their immediate focus of attention is to get the utilities systems up and running and usable," McArthur said in an interview.

Damage from the storm that hit the U.S. east coast is estimated to run in the tens of billions of dollars, a large portion to roads, transportation networks and utilities.

Arcadis has been contracted by New York to fix the water treatment facilities in Newtown Creek, the largest plant in the New York area with a daily capacity of 60 million gallons, McArthur said.

In 2009, Arcadis evaluated how New York could be protected from the effects of flooding due to climate change, but the infrastructure projects were not implemented.

The flooding this week has spurred talk about how one of the world's leading financial centres could be so vulnerable to the effects of the storm.

Arcadis said earlier on Thursday at the release of its third-quarter earnings that it maintained its 2012 outlook, predicting a net income rise of 20 to 25 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)