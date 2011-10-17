UPDATE 1-Engineer Arcadis to buy British peer EC Harris

* To pay with 3 mln shares plus cash
* Expands in project management, Middle East and Asia
* Sees 2011 net income from operations in line with 2010
AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 Dutch engineering consultancy
Arcadis said on Monday it would acquire London-based
partnership EC Harris to strengthen its position in project
management and expand its presence in the Middle East and Asia.
Arcadis, which competes with Dutch peer Grontmij GRONc.AS
and U.S. rival Tetra Tech , has fared worse in Europe
than in the United States and South America, where its clients
are mainly from the private rather than the public sector.
Its takeover of U.S. environmental consultancy Malcolm
Pirnie in 2009 strengthened its position in that market, and the
company had said it was on the lookout for acquisition
opportunities that would help it tap new markets.
Arcadis said it would issue 3 million shares to EC Harris
partners and pay an undisclosed cash amount from existing credit
facilities. Arcadis shares closed at 14.26 euros on Friday,
giving it a market capitalisation of 981 million euros ($1.4
billion).
Arcadis also issued a trading update, forecasting 2011 net
income from operations at the same level as 2010, due to weak
market conditions in Poland as well as higher financing charges
and tax rates than initially envisaged.
Arcadis has diversified away from the cyclical construction
industry into water management, environmental treatment services
and projects ranging from the design of green cities in China to
"bioterrorism" detection in the United States.
But the company is still exposed to an intensely
competitive home market in the Netherlands, as well as in other
European countries where governments are slashing public works
spending, such as Poland and the Czech Republic.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by David Holmes)