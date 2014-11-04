BRIEF-Arcadis NV raises 174 mln euros through equity offering

Nov 4 Arcadis Nv

* Arcadis NV: Arcadis raises eur 174 million through equity offering

* Equity offering of eur 174 million through issue of 7,555,362 new ordinary shares

* Issue price of new shares has been set at eur 23.00 per new share and total number of new shares to be issued is 7,555,362.