BRIEF-Arcadis says Hyder selected as supplier by UK Highways Agency

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 Arcadis Nv
* Arcadis Company Hyder appointed to the UK highways agency's biggest framework
* For Hyder, contract has potential value of up to £12 million per year for duration of framework Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.