BRIEF-Arcadis says Hyder selected as supplier by UK Highways Agency

Nov 25 Arcadis Nv

* Arcadis Company Hyder appointed to the UK highways agency's biggest framework

* For Hyder, contract has potential value of up to £12 million per year for duration of framework Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
