UPDATE 1-U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management ups Arcam stake, share rises

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management has raised its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam to 6.6 percent of shares and votes, through its investment vehicle Elliot Capital Advisors, L.P., a filing from the Swedish FSA showed on Tuesday

* Shares in Arcam up as much as 4.0 pct to 309 SEK vs 0.1 pct gain for broader Stockholm market

* Last week General Electric made a $685 mln bid for Arcam, corresponding to 285 SEK/share

* Bid contingent on GE taking over more than 90 pct of shares which would allow a squeeze-out of remaining shares in accordance with standard Swedish procedures

* In March 2015 Elliot Management raised its stake in Swedish surveillance camera maker Axis to 10.1 pct amid a bid from Canon Inc

* In June this year Elliot Management raised its stake in IFS to 10.1 of votes after EQT made a bid for the software firm in Nov. last year

* On Sept 12 EQT said it had acquired Elliot Capital's shares, taking its holding to 97 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (By Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)