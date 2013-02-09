Troubled Bahraini bank Arcapita files reorganisation plan

DUBAI Feb 9 Bahrain-based Arcapita Bank, the
first Gulf company to file for bankruptcy in the United States
under Chapter 11 rules, said on Saturday it had submitted a plan
to reorganise the company.
The investment firm filed for bankruptcy in New York in
March and was given court approval in November to take out a
$125 million sharia-compliant loan to provide funding while it
restructured its debts.
Arcapita's case is being closely watched in the Gulf, where
companies have little recourse to orderly ways of dealing with
insolvency.
However, analysts have said few other bankrupt Gulf
companies are likely to follow Arcapita in seeking Chapter 11
protection because they would need to prove strong links to the
United States.
The plan, filed with the court handling the chapter 11 case
in New York, "represents the most effective way to implement a
comprehensive restructuring ... and maximise recoveries to
creditors and other stakeholders", the bank said in a statement.
It will be the subject of a hearing within 45 days and must
then be approved by creditors, the bank added.