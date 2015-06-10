Buyout firm Arcapita sells $640 mln U.S. real estate portfolio

DUBAI, June 10 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
firm Arcapita said on Wednesday it had sold its real estate
portfolio of retirement communities across the United States to
NorthStar Healthcare Income Trust for $640 million.
The portfolio includes 16 facilities and 4,000 residential
units for continuing senior care. Net operating income from the
portfolio grew by 41 percent between 2010 and 2014, despite a
slump in the U.S. housing market following the 2008 financial
crisis.
"This transaction represents Arcapita's fifth successful
exit in the senior living sector, which continues to benefit
from favourable long-term fundamentals," said Atif Abdulmalik,
Arcapita's chief executive officer. "We are pleased with the
profitable outcome of this investment."
Abdulmalik said the firm has given $3 billion in exit
proceeds to its investors in the last two years but did not give
a breakdown of profits for its real estate portfolio exit.
In November, Arcapita completed a $100 million fundraising,
a little over a year after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
driven by debt repayment difficulties.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely)