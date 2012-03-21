MIDEAST DEBT-Arcapita Chapter 11 exception, not rule for Gulf

* Bahraini investment firm first in Gulf to file for Chapter
By David French
DUBAI, March 21 Bahraini investment house
Arcapita's move to file for bankruptcy protection in
the United States, while a milestone for debt restructuring in
the Gulf, is unlikely to prompt other regional firms to follow
suit.
Arcapita became the first Gulf Arab firm to file for Chapter
11 in the U.S. on Monday, under pressure from hedge funds which
demanded full repayment ahead of the maturity of a $1.1 billion
Islamic finance facility on March 28.
With multiple Gulf debt restructurings in the works -
including some which have dragged on for more than two years -
other debtors could use the framework provided by the legal code
as a way to settle their own debt issues.
"Surely this means others will proceed to use it," said a
source involved in the Arcapita restructuring. "It's an example
of the maturity of the local market that a company is looking to
use this process."
Hedge funds are known to hold other Gulf debt, with United
States-based Monarch Alternative Capital securing a $45.5
million legal win against Dubai's Drydocks World earlier this
month.
But such moves look unlikely for the vast majority of cases
and Arcapita, facing special circumstances which left Chapter 11
as the most viable option, will probably be the exception rather
than the rule.
STIGMA OF BANKRUPTCY REMAINS
Despite a slew of restructurings in the wake of the 2008
global credit crunch, which left overleveraged Gulf entities
exposed, the region still has an awkward relationship with the
insolvency concept.
In Dubai, whose 2009 debt crisis stunned global markets, a
new law, called Decree 57, had to be introduced by the emirate's
ruler to provide a framework for state-linked conglomerate Dubai
World's $25 billion debt negotiations.
Public discussion of debt troubles is rare, with Middle
Eastern culture dictating that any such issues be privately
resolved among the involved parties.
That reluctance to publicly admit to debt woes saw Arcapita
only appoint advisors in February for a March debt maturity that
was widely regarded as one of the most challenging regional
obligations of 2012.
The region has also seen potentially embarrassing debt
defaults averted by government intervention. In 2009, Abu Dhabi
lent Dubai $10 billion partly to help avoid a bond default at
state developer Nakheel.
Unlike Abu Dhabi, Bahrain doesn't have massive financial
resources to implement large-scale rescue plans, especially for
its offshore banking sector, whose liabilities dwarf its overall
economy.
Also, most government rescues in the United Arab Emirates
have been for state-related entities or strategically important
firms. Moves by Abu Dhabi to bail out indebted developer Aldar
Properties - the emirate's largest listed developer and
49-percent owned by a state fund -- over the past year are an
example of the latter.
Arcapita would not qualify for such assistance if it were an
Abu Dhabi-based firm, according to a senior Moody's analyst.
"In Abu Dhabi, they made it very clear that they would make
support decisions on a case-by-case basis if it is a private
company. So if it was private and strategic, they might - as
they have shown with Aldar," said Martin Kohlhase.
"You have to ask if Arcapita would be strategic enough and
the answer is probably not."
So without any government bailout coming, Arcapita had no
choice but to go it alone and find the best solution for its
debt problems.
OFFSHORE ASSETS
Arcapita was able to seek Chapter 11 protection because it
had numerous links with the United States, with most of the
portfolio companies based there, according to its website.
However, the vast majority of other regional firms in debt
difficulties are Middle East-focused, meaning any claim would
have to go through the local insolvency regimes which are
regarded as untested and opaque.
While Arcapita's business model, with most of its assets
domiciled offshore in special purpose vehicles, allowed it to
pursue Chapter 11, it could also undo the firm's plans.
"The company's investment portfolio is comprised of European
and U.S. assets held through offshore SPVs and that undoubtedly
enhances the recovery estimates and enforcement prospects," said
Ahmad Alanani, senior executive officer at frontier investment
firm Exotix. The structure of the portfolio was probably one
reason why hedge funds bought Arcapita's debt.
Arcapita could also find its future being decided outside of
the U.S. court system entirely as the hedge funds seek the most
favourable jurisdiction to enforce their claims.
"There is a lot of (U.S.) case law on not accepting cases
which can be worked out in the Cayman Islands, so I wouldn't be
surprised if it all went to Cayman," said a source at a hedge
fund that is an Arcapita creditor.