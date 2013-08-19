Bahrain's Arcapita sells 3PD Holding to XPO Logistics

DUBAI Aug 19 Bahrain-based investment house
Arcapita, which agreed on a restructuring plan
earlier this year, said on Monday it had sold North American
logistics firm 3PD Holding to XPO Logistics Inc for $365
million.
Arcapita booked a positive return on the investment it made
in 2006, the Bahrani firm said in a statement without
elaborating on how large the gain was.
Operating in the United States and Canada, 3PD Holding has
established itself as one of the leading last-mile logistics
firms, Arcapita added.
Arcapita became the first Gulf entity to file for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in the United States in March 2012 after
the firm, which had about $7.4 billion in assets under
management, was hit by the global financial crisis.
A U.S. court agreed to its reorganisation plan, which
included the first Islamic bankruptcy loan, in June.