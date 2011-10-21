SPECIAL REPORT-UK freezer fires light up regulation concerns

When Turkish firm Arcelik learned its fridge-freezers may cause fires, it did not tell customers for years. Did Europe's system encourage the delays? For a PDF: link.reuters.com/vyt54s

By Tom Bergin

LONDON, Oct 21 In June, when a fire ripped through a concrete tower block in Bermondsey, a low-income neighbourhood in south-east London, residents initially blamed it on a lightning strike. "It was only later we heard the truth on the television," said Kathy Pullady, who lives across a chipped tile-covered landing from the 17th-floor flat where the blaze took hold.

The London Fire Brigade had in fact been investigating the probable cause of the fire for years. In July it publicly pointed to a faulty fridge-freezer made by Turkish company Arcelik, Europe's third-largest appliance manufacturer. The fire brigade says timers in certain models of Arcelik fridges have caused at least 20 fires in the UK since 2006. One man has been killed and at least 15 people injured.

Since 2005, the European Commission has recorded fire safety warnings for 37 fridge-freezer models. Sixteen of those models were made by Arcelik under the Beko brand, 18 by Swedish-based Dometic (including some fridge-freezer-oven combinations used in mobile homes), and three by South Korea-based Samsung.

Fire chiefs told Reuters they took the unusual step of issuing a public statement about the Arcelik appliances because the company itself had failed to publicise the danger. Consumer groups also charge the company -- along with British regulators -- with dragging its feet when it came to warning customers.

Arcelik (pronounced Arch-e-lick) agrees design flaws in certain fridge-freezers are to blame for the fires. A company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email it believes "there have been 29 incidents which can be attributed to an issue with the defrost timer since 2006." But the company says it acted as quickly as possible to tackle the issue. Regulators have declined to comment.

The issue highlights how an increasingly globalised supply chain can expose consumers to weaker safety regimes than they may be used to. The European Union's database of unsafe products has seen a sharp rise in product warnings since 2003, and the vast majority is on products made in emerging markets. Against this backdrop, Britain's fragmented regulatory regime can slow public notification of life-threatening defects. And companies whose products injure or even kill face much milder sanctions in Europe than in the United States.

"The regulatory and safety standards in the U.S. and the EU have developed over a long period of time," said Luke Upchurch of lobby group Consumers International. "A lot of the products are coming from jurisdictions where there aren't tight controls ... It's still very difficult to monitor that on an international basis."

Up to half a million of the Arcelik appliances have been sold in the United Kingdom and another 9,000 in other countries. Following the Fire Brigade's July announcement the company started a media blitz inviting owners of affected models to have modifications made.

"They could have acted faster ... there are a lot of questions unanswered in this," says Alice Judd, senior researcher at the UK's Consumer Association.

LOW PRICES, LARGE MARGINS

Arcelik is listed on the Istanbul stock exchange and majority-owned by Koc Holding, an $8 billion-group controlled by the Koc family, Turkey's richest. The company, which is expanding around the globe and has huge ambitions in China, sells its products under a number of brands including Beko, Arcelik and Leisure. For the most part it targets the economy end of the market.

Low prices don't mean low profits. Arcelik reported revenues of 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) last year and an operating margin of 9.2 percent. That's well above the 5.1 percent achieved by Sweden's Electrolux, the number one appliance-maker in Europe, and the 5.5 percent reported by Whirlpool of the United States, the global number one by sales.

Arcelik operates factories in Turkey, Romania, China and Russia and says it exports to 115 countries across the world. According to Ragip Balcioglu, the company's UK country manager, Beko refrigerators are already the biggest sellers in the UK, accounting for one in three of all sold. Beko's UK website says British Prime Minister David Cameron is among its customers.

In the United States Arcelik's range includes sleek, expensive cookers and fridges sold under the Blomberg brand, which it describes as a "German quality brand" despite the fact the appliances are not made in Germany. Arcelik acquired Blomberg in 2002 and the brand hasn't issued a safety warning about its fridges since 1994, when it flagged a potential fire risk from overheating in certain models.

YOUR WARNING'S IN THE MAIL

The London Fire Brigade dealt with its first Beko fridge incident in 2007. By June 2010, the brigade says it had identified the defrost timers as the probable ignition source and notified Arcelik.

The company says incidents involving the timers dated back to 2006, but the information it received from fire authorities did not clearly identify the source of the fires. It says that between 2007 and the middle of last year it worked closely with the fire service to pinpoint the problem. The brigade would not discuss details because of a police investigation into a 2010 fire.

The June 2010 notice from the fire service -- Arcelik says it did not receive the letter until the middle of July -- confirmed that timer units on certain models manufactured between 2000 and 2006 were prone to condensation, according to Andrew Mullen, Director of Service at Arcelik's UK unit. Condensation can cause a short-circuit, which may ignite plastic components and other highly flammable insulation inside the appliance.

Mullen said the company then spent months trying unsuccessfully to recreate an accidental fire: "As soon as we received this letter... we intensely tried to simulate the problem."

Then last November, a Beko fridge erupted in flames in the west London house of the Benjamin-Muthiah family. Santosh Benjamin-Muthiah, 36, died and his wife Jennifer narrowly escaped with their two daughters aged three years and three months. Ian Webber, secretary of Wealdstone Baptist Church where the family worshipped, said that nine months on they were still too distraught to speak to the media. Burnt furniture and bedding were piled in a dumpster outside their home in August as repair work continued inside.

After Santosh's death, Arcelik abandoned its attempt to replicate the fires and started to design a fix that would stop condensation getting into the timers, Balcioglu told Reuters in an August interview at the company's UK head office in Hertfordshire, just north of greater London.

At this point Arcelik also planned a campaign to alert owners. But it decided against taking out advertisements in newspapers or issuing a press release, common practice in such situations and measures it had taken in the past. The company said it wanted to contact people by mail rather than rely on people seeing a notice in a newspaper.

It began gathering addresses, but did not post its first letters until mid-April 2011. A spokeswoman for the fire service said that between February and April 2011, there were nine fires in London involving the Beko fridge freezers under scrutiny.

BY THE GUIDELINES?

Approached for further comment shortly before Reuters published this story, an Arcelik spokesman said the company had always intended to launch a media effort, later in the campaign. Arcelik said its decision to run a postal campaign was not aimed at minimising damage to the Beko brand.

