ArcelorMittal suspends $1.5 bln Brazil expansion

* Brazil expansion plan on hold due to weak demand

* Steel distributors face slowing sales, rise in stocks

RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has suspended a $1.5 billion Brazilian expansion plan for lack of demand, Benjamin Baptista, president of the company's Brazil unit said in a Valor Economico newspaper report on Monday.

Demand for steel is not expanding fast enough in Brazil and the outlook for global demand in the face of Greece and Europe's debt problems is weak, Baptista told Valor.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, controlled by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, had planned to build a $1.2 billion wire rod plant at its mill in Monlevade, Brazil, and a specialty steel production line at its mill in Vega do Sul, Brazil, Valor said.

Wire rod, a type of "long" steel, is used to make nails, screws and wires. The specialty steel line would make "flat" or rolled steel for the auto industry.

Flat steel demand in Brazil fell 1 percent and long steel demand rose 4 percent in the first quarter, Valor reported, citing Baptista.

In April, however, steel distributors recorded a 10 percent drop in sales and rising stocks, and imports rose 25 percent, Valor said.

The Monlevade wire rod plant has much of its foundation work completed and all the equipment has been bought, the paper said.

Arcelor stock rose 2.15 percent to 11.645 euros on Monday.