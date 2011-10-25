RPT-UPDATE 5-Arcelor leaves Peabody with solo Macarthur bid

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* ArcelorMittal pulls out of Australian coal deal
* Peabody to take control of Macarthur bid vehicle
* Peabody says move is "good news"
* Analysts fret over Peabody strain
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Clara Ferreira-Marques
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 25 ArcelorMittal
has pulled out of its joint $5 billion bid with Peabody Energy
for Australia's Macarthur Coal , days after the
target's top shareholder accepted the offer and left the
steelmaker with a higher than expected cost.
In a statement sent to the Australian stock market, the two
sides said the world's largest steelmaker had "elected to sell
its interest" in the bid vehicle, PEAMCoal, and would exit the
joint venture, leaving Peabody to proceed alone with the
takeover of the coal producer it has long coveted.
Peabody said the move was "good news", as completing the
acquisition single-handed would help it reap the benefits
sooner, but its shares fell over 7 percent in early trade, as
surprised analysts and investors fretted over the strain on its
finances and the potential need for a dilutive share issue.
Peabody, however, told investors there were no plans to
issue equity any time soon and brushed off worries over the
financing of a solo bid. Its leverage ratio is set to remain
within its targeted 40 to 60 percent range even after taking
full control, the largest U.S. coal producer said.
"We are prepared to finance this acquisition solely through
cash and debt, and at debt levels that are very manageable,"
Peabody's Chief Financial Officer Michael Crews told analysts on
a conference call.
The debt ratio would rise from a current 32 percent to "mid
50" percent if it takes 100 percent of Macarthur shares --
remaining within target, he said.
Peabody stock recovered some ground to trade down just 2.4
percent by around 1700 GMT at $39.9. ArcelorMittal shares, down
more than 40 percent from the time of the bid in July, closed
almost 2 percent weaker, underperforming basic resources peers
battered by worries over Europe.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal, which bid A$16 per share for the
coal miner, had said on Monday they already had a relevant
interest in about 59.85 percent of the shares`.
The terms of the bid foresee an increase of the bid price to
A$16.25 if more than 90 percent of Macarthur's shares are
tendered -- a possibility after China's Citic backed the bid on
Friday. Citic and subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings
held a combined 25.2 percent in Macarthur.
Top shareholder Citic had been a major stumbling block in
2010, when Peabody made a thwarted, solo move on Macarthur.
ArcelorMittal already held 16 percent in Macarthur before
the joint bid and would have faced only moderate spend without
Citic's acceptance. With Citic backing the bid, it faced a cash
outflow of some $1.2 billion.
Arcelor said on Tuesday that in the face of the high
take-up, it preferred to invest elsewhere.
"ArcelorMittal considers that the capital commitment that
would be required to retain its Macarthur interest and grow it
materially further exceeds what is appropriate to allocate to a
business that ArcelorMittal does not fully control and
consolidate," the group said in a statement.
Shares in Macarthur's peers have dropped heavily in recent
months, along with the battered equity markets, with most of its
rivals losing as much as 40 to 50 percent of their market value
-- making the Macarthur premium even harder to justify.
"I am very surprised. I think Peabody would still do a cash
and stock deal. But it does strain their balance sheet a bit,"
Meredith Bandy, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said.
"It seems to be indicating that they are overpaying for
MacArthur."
Some analysts welcomed ArcelorMittal's restraint, but others
fretted over what it could mean for expectations of demand, as
Arcelor has pursued a policy of pushing into mining to get
direct access to the materials it needs to make steel.
"Given the recent steel price sell-off and deterioration in
macro environment this may perhaps be a sign that they are
deeply concerned about the cycle," Credit Suisse said.
BIG AMBITIONS
Peabody's acquisition of Macarthur will give it control of
the world's top producer of pulverized coal as demand for
steel-making materials holds up in Australia's key coal market,
China.
"ArcelorMittal's decision accelerates our ability to realize
synergies, integrate the operations and benefit from results,"
Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said.
Boyce welcomed the news but denied any rift with Arcelor --
seen initially as an explanation for the surprise departure.
The Macarthur deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions
in Australian coal, as firms snap up mines positioned to feed
off demand from Asian steel mills, while M&A interest in coal
globally is increasing as share prices and valuations weaken.
Peabody has long been circling Macarthur but its previous
efforts have failed, with a bid last year collapsing after
Peabody cut its offer, blaming a new government mine tax.
The last remaining major shareholder in Macarthur yet to
accept the Peabody offer is South Korean steel maker POSCO
, which owns a 7.25 percent stake.
Peabody said in Tuesday's statement that it would now own
100 percent in PEAMCoal, as a result of Arcelor's exit, and
become owner of all the Macarthur shares that are tendered.
Under the terms of its deal with Peabody, ArcelorMittal must
continue funding PEAMCoal for a further 90 days.
(Additional reporting Krishna Das in New York and by Sonali
Paul in Sydney; Editing by David Cowell and Jon Loades-Carter)