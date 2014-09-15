版本:
BRIEF-ArcelorMittal, Gerdau to sell Gallatin Steel for $770 mln

Sept 15 Arcelormittal Sa :

* ArcelorMittal and Gerdau agree to sell Gallatin Steel for $770 mln

* Closing of transaction is not subject to any financing conditions and is expected to be realized by end of 2014

* Completion of sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of Hart Scott Rodino antitrust improvements act waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
