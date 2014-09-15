BRIEF-ArcelorMittal, Gerdau to sell Gallatin Steel for $770 mln

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
Sept 15 Arcelormittal Sa :
* ArcelorMittal and Gerdau agree to sell Gallatin Steel for $770 mln
* Closing of transaction is not subject to any financing conditions and is expected to be realized by end of 2014
* Completion of sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of Hart Scott Rodino antitrust improvements act waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports