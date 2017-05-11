Union workers ratify ArcelorMittal Quebec mine contract

TORONTO May 11 Union workers at ArcelorMittal's
Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec have
ratified a new four-year contract with the steelmaker, the
world's largest, the United Steelworkers union said on Thursday.
The 2,000 members voted on a contract that maintains the
pension plan for all employees and provides pay parity for
workers at the company's smaller, nearby Fire Lake mine, the
union said.
Last week, the union gave a 72-hour strike notice after
rejecting the company's offer over concerns about wages,
pensions, sub-contracting and pay disparity.
Union workers operate the large open pit Mont-Wright mine in
Quebec, a railroad link to port, a processing plant in Port
Cartier and Fire Lake mine.
Last year, Mont-Wright produced some 27 million tonnes of
iron ore at a cash production cost of $25 per tonne.
In 2013, ArcelorMittal sold a 15 percent stake in
Mont-Wright to South Korean steelmaker Posco and
Taiwan-listed China Steel Corp for $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Leslie Adler)