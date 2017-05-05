Union serves ArcelorMittal with strike notice for Quebec mine

TORONTO May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.

Some 2,000 union members, who work at the large open pit mine, its railroad link to port and a processing plant in Port Cartier, have voted to strike if a new collective agreement is not reached in 72 hours, the union said in a statement.

A proposed two-tier pension system would hurt new workers, said union coordination Nicolas Lapierre in a press release.

The union also wants ArcelorMittal to return some contracted-out positions to unionized jobs and resolve discrepancies in working conditions between ArcelorMittal’s Mont-Wright mine and its Fire Lake mine.

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)