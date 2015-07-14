ArcelorMittal could idle Brazil's Monlevade long steel mill

SAO PAULO, July 14 ArcelorMittal SA
will probably idle the long steel mills it recently installed in
its João Monlevade plant in Brazil, a senior company executive
said on Tuesday.
Jefferson de Paula, ArcelorMittal's South American head of
long steel, said at an industry event that there is excess
capacity in the sector and stagnating demand.
Long steel products include rebars, wire rod, rails and
drawn wire.
De Paula's comments echo those of Benjamin Baptista, the
company's chief executive in Brazil, who warned on Monday that
the outlook for demand in Brazil's domestic steel market remains
gloomy.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Peter Galloway)