ArcelorMittal does not see level of Chinese steel exports dropping

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
BRUSSELS Feb 5 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, does not expect the level of Chinese steel exports to change this year, though trade measures taken by regulators in the U.S. and the European Union will offer relief.
"We do not see a change in the level of exports from China between 2015 and 2016 if you consider the Chinese economy continues to weaken," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call.
"We clearly have the trade cases which will help us further in ensuring to a large degree our end markets are insulated."
Mittal added that the company was in the process of reviewing its assets in the United States and could announce idling of some production at a later stage. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.