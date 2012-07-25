UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal sees Europe stalling steel pick-up

* Q2 core profit $2.45 bln vs expected $2.18 bln
* Includes $339 million gain from U.S. disposal
* Sees tough steel market conditions in H2
* Forecasts lower steel shipments in H2 than H1
* Shares up 2.3 pct on lack of negative surprises
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, July 25 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, forecast tough market conditions
would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in
Europe where it lowered its consumption forecast due to the
severity of the slowdown.
Steelmakers globally are struggling with falling demand in
Europe and Japan and slowing growth in China, the world's
largest producer and consumer. The only bright spot has been a
pick-up in the Americas.
"Market conditions in the first half have been very
challenging, indeed more challenging than we had expected due to
a combination of factors, not least the still unresolved crisis
in the euro zone," Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a
statement.
He added the company, whose second-quarter earnings were
swelled by a divestment gain but were otherwise broadly in line
with forecasts, expected operating conditions to be broadly
similar in the second half.
"Europe remains our biggest concern and the severity of the
situation is reflected in the performance of our European
operations," Mittal said. "Our focus throughout the remainder of
the year remains on further improving competitiveness and
reducing debt."
The company cut its already sombre forecast for European
steel consumption, saying it would fall by between 3 and 5
percent this year.
ArcelorMittal's second-quarter earnings were broadly in line
with market expectations, when the one-off gain was removed. It
forecast lower steel shipments in the second half of the year
than in the first at similar earnings per tonne. Iron ore
volumes are set to rise by at least 10 percent this year.
Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal said there should be
some sort of technical rebound in the fourth quarter from the
traditionally weak third, unless conditions further worsened.
ArcelorMittal shares were up 2.3 percent in early trading,
although are still down 15 percent in the year to date and a
third lower than at this year's peak set in early February.
NO NEGATIVE
"There is no negative surprise. Current sentiment for steel
is extremely bad," said Hermann Reith, steel analyst at BHF
Bank. "The results are in line and the shares have fallen so
much. The guidance for the second half looks better than at
first sight, mainly due to iron ore overcompensating for steel."
Weak steel sentiment has already been exemplified by
Germany's Salzgitter AG, which warned last month that
profits would fall sharply this year and its steel division
would slip into a loss.
South Korea's POSCO, the world's fourth-largest
steelmaker, said on Tuesday it expected the Chinese steel market
to bottom out in the third quarter, but said the rebound would
be weak.
ArcelorMittal, whose capacity is more than double that of
its nearest rival, said it sold less steel in the second quarter
than in the first three months, but at higher prices. It
benefited from a rebound in iron ore mining volumes.
Quarterly core profit (EBITDA) reached $2.45 billion,
against an average forecast of $2.18 billion in a Reuters poll.
The second-quarter number included a $339 million gain from
the sale to Nucor Corp of U.S. specialist steel
distributor Skyline Steel, part of its bid to bring down debt.
Stripped of that gain, reported first-half core profit was
marginally below that of the second half of 2011. The company
had forecast it would be higher.
For ArcelorMittal, there are echoes of the 2008-2009 crisis,
even if the drop in demand is not as acute. Then as now, there
is a focus on debt, which had risen in the first quarter.
The company said debt fell by $1.6 billion to $22.0 billion
at the end of June and would drop more by the end of the year,
with further disposals expected in the coming quarter.
On that theme, ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday it had agreed
to sell its 48.1 percent stake in engineering company Paul Wurth
Group to private SMS GmbH of Germany for 300 million euros.